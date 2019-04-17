Ahead Of Mueller Report, Trump’s Original Campaign Manager Feels Vindicated

WATCH:

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s original 2016 campaign manager, sat down with The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to talk about the Mueller report, illegal immigration and the race for the White House in 2020.

Lewandowski told the Caller he feels vindicated ahead of the release of the full Mueller report. (RELATED:

Your Guide to the Mueller Report)

“There were no white Russians that we were drinking, there was no Russian salad dressing we were eating, there were no Russians involved in any way shape or form in this campaign,” said Lewandowski. “This was the greatest witch hunt, this makes Watergate look like baby talk.”

