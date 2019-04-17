Tyga Drops $500K For Massive Diamond-Encrusted Chain

Rapper Tyga is definitely living up to his nickname, King Gold Chains.

The father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, 29, dropped a whopping half-a-million dollars on a diamond-encrusted Archangel chain, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 17, 2019 at 10:14am PST

The 18-carat, white-gold necklace, which weighs more than 4 lbs., was designed by Ben Baller and IF & Co. Jewelry and features Archangel St. Michael stomping on Satan. According to the jeweler, the biblical imagery on the piece represents Tyga‘s comeback and ultimate rise above his haters.

The chain is also engraved with the letters, “LK” next to the angel, which stand for the name of the “Rack City” rapper’s brand, “Last Kings.”

View this post on Instagram Another one #GODDAMN A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on Apr 16, 2019 at 8:05am PDT



Despite Tyga’s previous financial struggles, including having his car repossessed on several occasions since 2016, the “Cash Money” rapper still found a way to purchase 10 mini versions of the chain for those in his crew. (RELATED: Tyga’s 2016 was filled with money problems)

The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner flaunted his new chain at Coachella on Saturday and can be seen wearing the massive bling on the cover of his new single, “Goddamn.”