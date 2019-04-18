NO COLLUSION: Making Sense Of The Mueller Report

WATCH:

The Mueller report dropped Thursday afternoon and it confirmed what we already knew: President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign staff didn’t collude with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

Now there’s still a lot to unpack in the 400-plus pages, which is exactly why we brought in Defense Attorney and former prosecutor Bob Bianchi to explain it to us in this episode of “America Uncensored.” (RELATED: Here’s What Mueller Found (Or Didn’t Find) On Collusion)

