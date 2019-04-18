The Freeze Pipe Cools Smoke By Over 300 Degrees For A Premium Experience

Every avid smoker has felt that burning sensation in their chest after taking a large hit. Unfortunately, most pipes are designed in a manner that doesn’t allow the smoke to properly cool before entering your lungs. That’s exactly what the Freeze Pipe aims to change. With an innovative design, the Freeze Pipe turns every toke into an ultra-smooth, icy-cold experience!

Get the Freeze Pipe is 50 percent off in the Daily Caller Shop now

Not only is hot smoke irritating, but it’s also not healthy for your lungs. The Freeze Pipe eliminates this unpleasant sensation by relying on a built-in freezable glycerin coil. This magical coil can cool smoke by over 300 degrees. That means that any smoke entering your mouth with be silky smooth.

Unlike other smoking devices, the Freeze Pipe is extremely easy to use. You don’t need to worry about accidentally making a mess. The packing bowl is removable, which means re-packing is basically effortless. The glycerin coil freezes quickly and will stay frozen for long periods of time.

Get rid of the burning sensation associated with traditional bongs by using the Freeze Pipe. At 50%, this ingenious smoking device is yours for just $59.95!

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop