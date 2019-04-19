People Fleeing Kim Foxx’s Office After Decision To Drop Charges Against Smollett

Two officials have resigned from their positions in the office of Cook County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in the wake of her decision to drop charges against disgraced “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

April Perry, Foxx’s chief ethics officer, and Conviction Integrity Director Mark Rotert have both tendered their resignations and will serve their last days on the job in May.

Perry wrote in an April 15 letter obtained by Fox News:

While I feel lucky to have been able to spend the last 15 years of my career in public service, I am looking forward to my next endeavor in the private sector where I have the opportunity to continue to work toward increasing the safety of our community.

Perry, Cook County’s first ethics officer, initially encouraged Foxx to recuse herself from the Smollett case after learning that she had spoken about the case to members of the actor’s family. (RELATED: Former Michelle Obama Chief Of Staff Texted Smollett Prosecutor — Now She’s Released A Statement)

Foxx’s office released a statement announcing that she had recused herself, but the office was forced to clarify that she had recused herself only “in the colloquial sense” after it was reported that she had continued to involve herself in the case.

Rotert reportedly cited upcoming international travel as the reason for his departure from the office.

