Police Officer Takes Down Multiple Men On The Beach In Wild Video

A police officer has gone viral for an unreal altercation on a beach.

ESPN Drunk posted a video of a single police officer handily taking down a pair of men who appeared to put up a good fight. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point, the officer has a dude on the ground in a chokehold that would make Dana White and the rest of the UFC very proud. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The Big Boss Man out here doing work pic.twitter.com/JFccEnH4cV — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) April 19, 2019

My friends, that’s the definition of getting your ass kicked. It was two on one, and the police officer made easy work of both of them. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I love the dude who just tried tapping out like this was an officiated fight or something. That’s not how this works. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You can’t just tap out once you start fighting a police officer. Generally speaking, it’s a very dumb idea to get into a physical confrontation with a guy who carries a gun and a badge.

To quote the great Raylan Givens, the next one is coming faster. These dudes are legit lucky this cop just didn’t draw down on them.

Major props to this cop for laying down the law and keeping his cool. He’s one guy you clearly don’t want to mess with.