Michael Moore Crashes Beto Rally, Crowd Turns On Moore

Michael Moore crashed Democratic presidential primary candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally in Arlington, Virginia, but the crowd quickly turned on the left-wing documentary filmmaker.

Moore surveyed the crowd looking for free fast food and comments on O’Rourke as attendees met him with boos. The scene escalated when one man took matters into his own hands, literally. (RELATED: We sent Left-Wing Filmmaker Michael Moore To A Mueller Protest. What Happened Next Will Put Your Jaw On The Floor)

“He just smacked my camera, Beto,” shouted Moore.

“Oh, really big man?” he added.

O’Rourke stopped the rally to address the fracas personally, and it only became more intense from there. Check out the video above to watch the events unfold and the personal back and forth between Moore and O’Rourke in both English and Español.

