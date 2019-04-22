Bernie Continues To Dominate Media Mentions

Cable news networks mentioned independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders last week more than the next three most-mentioned presidential candidates combined, according to a FiveThirtyEight article published Monday.

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News mentioned Sanders 969 times from April 14 to April 20. That significantly outnumbers any of the other candidates with Sanders’ mentions, beating out the second-, third- and fourth-most referenced candidates combined, which are South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 500, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 290 and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 162.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Rep. Eric Swalwell were the next three leading candidates, all significantly behind the top three.

This was Sanders’ third consecutive week leading the Democratic candidates in cable news mentions. In each of the previous two weeks he led the field with over 250 more mentions than anyone else and maintained that sizable lead for this week. (Bernie Mentioned On Cable News Nearly Twice As Much As Any Other Candidate)

Sanders’ town hall on Fox News last Monday played a role in the number of times his name was mentioned. It was the most-watched town hall this season to date with over 2.5 million viewers tuning in.

Five presidential candidates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Warren, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg, all have town halls on CNN Monday night.

