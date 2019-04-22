Activists Melt Down After Trump Leaves Climate Change Out Of His Earth Day Message

President Donald Trump’s Earth Day message Monday does not mention climate change but does tout American jobs and the U.S. economy.

Trump’s message touted the president’s land management reforms and efforts to protect the U.S. water supply. “On this day, we reaffirm our responsibility to protect God’s wondrous creation for future generations,” the president noted in his message. Trump’s Earth Day memo didn’t hit the right mark for some activists.

Obama-era appointee Andrew Weinstein took offense to Trump’s message. (RELATED: Flashback: Earth Day Co-Founder Killed His Girlfriend, Shoved Her ‘Mummified Body’ In A Closet)

“Remember when @ realDonaldTrump issued a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day that didn’t mention the Jewish people or anti-Semitism?” he said in a tweet Monday that has since been taken down. “Well today he issued a message for #EarthDay that doesn’t mention climate change.” Former President Barack Obama appointed Weinstein to the Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

One activist writer claimed the president’s message betrayed the real meaning for Earth Day. “Trump’s Earth Day message completely ignores the point of Earth Day,” former Media Matters for America writer Oliver Willis wrote in a tweet that included a link to an article dinging Trump for ignoring climate change.

Trump’s Earth Day message completely ignores the point of Earth Day https://t.co/h4yuMOP1cf

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2019

Others chimed in with similar sentiments. “. @ realDonaldTrump you’re bad for the planet because your policies are antithetical to sustainability and conservation, but also you’re full garbage doo doo. Happy # EarthDay,” activist Nathasha Rothwell said in a tweet Monday to her followers.

.@realDonaldTrump you’re bad for the planet because your policies are antithetical to sustainability and conservation, but also you’re full garbage doo doo. Happy #EarthDay. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) April 22, 2019

Environmentalists, media pundits, and Democrats often criticize Trump for expressing skeptical positions on global warming. The Washington Post, for instance, claimed in a 2018 editorial that Trump is “complicit” in Hurricane Florence while CNN political analyst John Avlon tried to tie the president’s decision to repeal Obama-era environmental regulations to the severity of extreme weather.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.