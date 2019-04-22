Suspect Accused Of Pretending To Be Slain Girl’s Uber Driver Skips Court Appearance

Evie Fordham | Politics and Health Care Reporter

The man suspected of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was not at his first court appearance at the Richland County Judicial Center Monday.

Nathaniel Rowland, who is in his twenties, did not post bond and therefore was not required to be present at the hearing, the Fifth District Solicitor’s office said in a statement according to ABC Columbia.

Rowland was arrested March 31 and is charged in relation to Josephson’s killing. The 21-year-old student was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber, police said. (RELATED: What We Learned From Uber Making Its IPO Filing Public)

Rowland has been charged with murder, kidnapping and refusal to stop for police, reported ABC Columbia. His next court appearance has not been formally scheduled.

A ride share driver picks up passengers at O'Hare Airport on April 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A ride share driver picks up passengers at O’Hare Airport on April 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Josephson was wounded on her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot when authorities recovered her body, according to arrest warrants cited by The Associated Press. Josephson’s blood was found in Rowland’s black Chevrolet Impala, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Officers arrested Rowland a night after Josephson disappeared. They had a description of his car and located him two blocks from the bar where Josephson had been the night she was killed, according to The AP.

Rowland ran from the vehicle and was arrested after a short chase, Holbrook said. He did not appear at a jail hearing in late March either.

After Josephson’s death, three women anonymously sued Uber for negligence, claiming the company failed to warn customers about alleged sexual assaults committed by fake Uber drivers.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Tags : south carolina uber university of south carolina
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller