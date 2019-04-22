Trump Promises Child At Easter Egg Roll That He Is Building The Wall

President Donald Trump found an unlikely supporter of his border wall on Monday: a young attendee of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The president joined children to color cards for members of the U.S. military at the event when he said a young man told him “keep building that wall.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘The Wall Is Getting Done One Way Or Another’)

“It’s happening. It’s being built now,” Trump replied, according to the White House print pool.

Trump turned his attention to the crowd and said, “There’s a young guy just said, ‘Keep building that wall.’ Can you believe that? He’s gonna be a conservative someday.”

According to past reporting by The Daily Caller, the president has already secured more than half of the funding necessary to complete the wall on the southern border through emergency powers, executive action and congressional appropriations from past years. (RELATED: Trump Has Secured Funding For More Than Half Of Border Wall)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump opened the Easter Egg Roll by addressing the crowd from the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House. The president touted the U.S. economy and the low unemployment rate before the first couple joined the children for egg-rolling contests and coloring.

