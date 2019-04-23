Deal Of The Day: Mix It Up With $60 Off This Hamilton Beach Kitchen Essential

Usually when I hear somebody mention a “standing mixer,” I have one thought: expensive. My mother owns a Hamilton Beach mixer that she spent over $300 on at the time, and while it’s been great quality, nowadways you can get quality mixers for much cheaper.

The Hamilton Beach Electrics 63227 All-Metal Stand Mixer is on sale for 30 percent off for a limited time

If you are looking for that same quality but don’t want to spend as much, today only you can get a sleek black Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer on sale for just $140. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, and the essential accessories like a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs.

If black doesn’t fit your kitchen aesthetic, it’s also available in red, black, and white.

So what are you waiting for? This deal is only available today so there’s no time to waste!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com