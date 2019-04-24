Vegan Restaurant That Charged Men 18% More Is Closing

A vegan restaurant in Australia that charged men 18 percent more than women is closing its doors.

Handsome Her, located just outside of Melbourne, will be shuttering its windows at the end of April, the Daily Wire reported Tuesday.

The owners described the culinary experience as an “adventure” in a Facebook post that describes how the two women are off to their “next adventure up north” where they “will be doing some hands-on work,” something they “have missed sorely whilst being at 206 Sydney Rd, Brunswick.” (RELATED: Cory Booker Says Meat Eaters’ Days Are Numbered)

The owners do not suggest that the closure is a result of their prejudicial policy towards men that was applied for one week of every month. There was also no explanation as to why males had to pay exactly 18 percent more for food, although according to the Sydney Morning Herald, the proprietors explained their policy when the restaurant first opened in 2017: “House Rules, Rule #1: women have priority seating. Rule #2: men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women’s service. Rule #3 respect goes both ways.”

When not overcharging men, vegans are becoming increasingly activist, targeting restaurants and farmers who continue to serve meat.

Loyal clientele have one last chance to celebrate the vegan food and two-tiered pricing: there will be a “last hurrah” Apr. 28 when customers can pay whatever they please “from 3pm until our stock runs out.” (RELATED: Meat Disappears From Trudeau Government’s Vegan Like Food Guide)

Proceeds from the feeding frenzy will all go to Maiti Nepal, a group dedicated to eliminating human smuggling in Nepal.

