Driver Plows Into Crowd In San Francisco, Injures Eight

Eight pedestrians were injured in San Francisco, California on Tuesday night, after a driver intentionally drove into the crowd, according to police.

The incident occurred at El Camino Real and Saratoga Road, and the victims were taken to the hospital. The eight victims included a 13-year-old girl, according to ABC7. (RELATED: Driver Who Plowed Into People In Charlottesville Identified As James Fields, Reports Say)

Sunnyvale police captain Jim Choi called the incident an “isolated event,” and said that the suspect was in custody.

“It looks like based upon the preliminary investigation that a driver deliberately drove into a group of eight pedestrians,” Choi said, according to ABC7. “The driver is in custody. This is an isolated event in the sense that we don’t have anyone outstanding.”

UPDATE per @SunnyvaleDPS Capt. Jim Choi on preliminary investigation: Driver deliberately drove into a group of 8 pedestrians. Driver in custody. Victims all transported to local hospitals. https://t.co/Pr8HNYmpn4 pic.twitter.com/VDInoFAHQt — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) April 24, 2019

Choi also said that eye witnesses confirmed that the driver made no effort to slow down as he moved toward the victims, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: 85-Year-Old Man Viciously Assaulted Outside San Francisco Planned Parenthood)

“We do have witness statements that show that vehicle did not attempt to slow down or brake,” Choi said. “And the scene itself doesn’t show any evidence of braking.”

The name of the driver has not yet been identified, nor has any motive been attributed for the alleged crime.

