‘Empire’ Cast Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Show Following Legal Drama

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s fellow cast members wrote a letter to “Empire” producers asking for their colleague to be brought back for the next season.

The fate of Smollett has been undecided following accusations that the star orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself back at the end of January, according to a report published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett.” @TerrenceHoward, @TherealTaraji, @YazzTheGreatest and more ask Fox to bring Smollett back to #Empire: https://t.co/LKG5n3Q5jE — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 24, 2019

The series itself has not been renewed for a sixth season. The series regulars claim they stand beside Smollett despite the allegations against him. (RELATED: ‘Empire’ Creator Lee Daniels Answers Whether Jussie Smollett Will Return For Next Season)

“We understand the past months have been difficult to process—sometimes the headlines brought more confusion than clarity, yet we now have a conclusion to this ordeal,” the cast wrote. “Throughout Empire’s five seasons, working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character.”

#Empire creator, Lee Daniels, says Jussie Smollett may not be returning for a sixth season.https://t.co/L3TOjKqMtW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 24, 2019

“He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and, above all, he is filled with integrity,” he added.

The letter detailed Smollett’s work with various charities including the Rainbow Push Coalition and City Lights Orchestra. The cast cited this as the Smollett they personally know.

“That is why we write today to ask you to keep Jussie on the cast so that we can all put this behind us and move forward,” the letter ended. “Thank you for taking time to hear us. It’s our hope that together we will move into our sixth season as the entire Empire family should.”