Jussie Smollett Vacations In Hawaii After Charges Dropped

Jussie Smollett has been spotted in Hawaii on vacation with his family.

And while the disgraced “Empire” actor is in Hawaii, officials in Chicago are preparing to file a civil lawsuit against him to recover the money that was lost during the city’s investigation into the alleged hate crime hoax he orchestrated against himself, TMZ reported Thursday.

The city wants Smollett to pay back the $130,000 that was spent to fund the investigation.

Smollett’s lawyer Mark Geragos claims that the city of Chicago is working to defame Smollett and that if the city sues, they will countersue.

Geragos wrote in a letter to the city that Smollett “vehemently denies making any false statements,” echoing what the actor said during a press conference following his charges being dropped. (RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Reacts To The News Of Jussie Smollett’s Charges Being Dropped)

“Your claim that Smollett filed a false police report and orchestrated his own attack is false and defamatory,” the letter said.

Despite the drama surrounding the embattled actor, “Empire” co-star Taraji P. Henson claims that Smollett will be back for the sixth season. During an appearance on “The View” Henson said she “hadn’t heard anything else” besides that Smollett would be returning. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Reportedly To Be On New Season Of ‘Empire’)

Smollett had originally been charged for filing a false police report, but all charges were dropped on March 26.