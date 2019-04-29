CNN’s Begala Would Vote For A Dem Over Trump Even If They Shot His Dog

CNN political contributor Paul Begala said on Chris Cuomo’s Monday show that he’d vote for a Democratic candidate over President Donald Trump, even if that candidate shot his dog.

Begala, Cuomo and Ana Navarro were debating former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to practically ignore the other Democratic candidates in his initial campaign stages, instead focusing on pitting himself against Trump.

“I am a lifelong Democrat and I have no candidate yet in this field. First time in my life, I’ve not had a candidate that I’ve preferred in the primaries. I’m going to watch and see how they develop. This is what I’m looking for,” Begala began. “I’m a JFK Democrat. I will pay any price, bear any burden, support any friend, oppose any foe to ensure the defeat of Donald J. Trump. You can be for Medicare-for-all or not. You can shoot my dog and if I think you can beat Trump I’ll be for you.”

“That’s very mainstream of you,” Cuomo answered. “So Ana, look, we all know how you feel about this president. However, you represent a strain of compassionate conservatives that Joe Biden is hoping will listen to his message. Does he have a chance of that?” (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Defends Wall For Second Night In A Row)

“I think people like me, disenfranchised Republicans, people who do not want to vote for Trump, in my case, who will not vote for Trump, want to have somebody that they can vote for enthusiastically and without feeling like they are betraying our ideology, our principles and our convictions. Joe Biden for me is such a person. Look, I’m biased. I’ve known him for 20 years,” Navarro stated.

“There are some people in the Democratic field who are, I think, rather scary to right-leaning independents, centrists and disenfranchised Republicans, anti-Trump Republicans, like me. You start talking about 70% tax rates? That scares us. Look, the idea of a Joe Biden, who has the experience, who is calling on better angels, who is talking about unity—but I, like Paul, there’s no way I will vote for Trump.”

“Even if he shoots Paul’s dog, because he better not shoot mine,” she continued.

Cuomo responded, “Enough with the shooting of dogs. It’s the only thing all Americans care about.”

“No animals will be harmed in the making of this democracy,” Navarro added.

Just last month, Begala made headlines when he compared Jared and Ivanka Kushner to “cockroaches.”

