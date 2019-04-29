Liberals Love The Trump-Charlottesville Lie

On today’s show we get into the liberal lie about President Donald Trump’s statement following Charlottesville and how the media is helping spread the lie that he did not condemn neo-Nazis and white nationalists. He did so plainly, and we have the audio.

Listen to the show:

It’s amazing how liberal lies become media truths. The “legend” that President Trump called neo-Nazis and white supremacist “good people” has been around for a year and a half. Even though all media outlets have the video of the President saying, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalist, because they should be condemned totally,” and they’ve ignored it.

The lie has come back again thanks to Joe Biden’s announcement video and, as if on cue, the media is all over it again. They’ve all jumped back on the lie, including CNN’s Jim Acosta, even though Acosta was involved in the exchange where the President condemned the racists. It’s almost like facts don’t matter to the network of “#FactsFirst.” We have all the audio and the truth.

It’s weird how the party that hears ‘dog whistles” everywhere has become tone deaf to their own bigotry. We point out the hypocrisy and call out all of it.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had an odd reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks – she feared her fellow Americans. Yes, she really said that and we have the tape.

Democratic Party hopeful Kamala Harris wants to end “right to work,” the ability of people to choose whether they join a union or not. Democrats are in favor of choice on abortion and literally nowhere else. We dive into it.

Plus, a quick “Avengers: Endgame” review. Don’t miss today’s show.

