‘Avengers: Endgame’ Earned $169 Million On The First Day Out Overseas

“Avengers: Endgame” is doing insanely well overseas, coming in after one day of its release with $169 million at the international box office.

The highly-anticipated film from Disney/Marvel is crushing other films, including its predecessor “Avengers: Infinity War,” earning more at every opening, with $107.5 million earned in China and the rest at its 24 other debuts worldwide, per Deadline Thursday. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Among major markets, South Korea followed China with $8.4 million, followed by Australia ($7 million), France ($6 million), Italy ($5.8 million) and Germany ($5.6 million).

The final film in the “Avengers” franchise, from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, is set to destroy past box office records with a global launch projection of $900 to $950 million. Those numbers include $270 million to $300 million in North America alone.

The superhero finale could earn even more than projections after it releases in 4,600 theaters in the U.S., the largest release ever.

As of Thursday, “Avengers: Endgame” had already topped “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as its best pre-seller on the movie ticket site Fandango.

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters Friday and fans have already shown they can hardly wait. The release recently of presale tickets crashed movie sites and caused total chaos on movie sites like Atom, Fandango and AMC.

As previously reported, the final piece in the “Avengers” franchise—with the return of such stars as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr., just to name a few—also set a new record for the mobile ticket retailer Atom, outselling last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” by a mile. It also outsold the highly anticipated sequel “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Friday can’t come soon enough!