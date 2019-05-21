NYT Publishes Pro-Abortion Op-Ed By Doctor Who Previously Compared Pro-Lifers To The Taliban

The New York Times published a pro-abortion op-ed from an abortionist on Monday. The doctor who wrote the piece compared the pro-life movement to the Taliban during an MSNBC segment a decade ago.

Dr. Warren M. Hern wrote, “Pregnancy Kills. Abortion Saves Lives.” The byline identified him as a late-term abortion specialist.

The article both addressed the potential complications that can come with pregnancy while also discussing the recent Alabama abortion law that is the most restrictive one of its kind in the U.S. (RELATED: McCarthy Says Alabama Abortion Law Goes ‘Further Than I Believe’)

Hern wrote:

Alabama’s new law claims that it does not prohibit abortion if there is a ‘reasonable medical judgment’ that the pregnancy poses a ‘serious health risk’ to the woman. An abortion may be performed if a ‘reasonable medical judgment’ ‘necessitates’ that a pregnancy be terminated to ‘avert her death or to avert serious risk of substantial physical impairment of a major bodily function.’ The definition of a ‘major bodily function’ is not given, nor is it distinguished from a minor bodily function.

“But pregnancy itself poses a ‘serious health risk’ — including the risk of dying and losing all bodily functions. A woman’s life and health are at risk from the moment that a pregnancy exists in her body, whether she wants to be pregnant or not,” he continued. “Could a doctor who determines that a woman is pregnant also determine, as a consequence of that pregnancy, that a ‘serious health risk’ exists?”

A decade ago, Hern appeared on MSNBC to discuss the assassination of abortionist Dr. George Tiller.

“Dr. Tiller’s crime was that he helped women and the man who killed him tried to kill an idea. The idea is freedom,” Hern said on the air, according to a NewsBusters article from that time. “So we don’t have to invade other countries to find the terrorists. They’re here killing doctors who do abortions. The difference between – the main difference between the American anti-abortion movement and the Taliban is about 8,000 miles.”

NewsBusters also reported that correspondent Monica Novotny did not push back on Hern’s comparison.

