Abby Lee Miller Gives Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Advice On What Prison Might Be Like

Abby Lee Miller of “Dance Moms” had some advice for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman on being a celebrity in prison.

Miller opened up about her time incarcerated to Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight in a video published Wednesday. The reality star told ET that she had “lots of advice” for Loughlin and Huffman, who are facing potential prison time after their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Don’t hire a prison consultant. That’s one,” Miller shared.

Miller added that people will be curious about their lives and will probably have questions for them. (RELATED: Report: Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Are ‘Outraged’ People Are Calling Them ‘Cheaters’)

“Be open with people. They are celebrities. People know them from TV. TV’s a big deal in prison. A big deal. People watch it nonstop. So they’re gonna be interested in what it was like to be on a TV show. You know, what’s it like to, you know, be married to John Stamos?… What are all these things like? They’re gonna want to know.”

Miller also told ET that Loughlin and Huffman should be prepared for the prison guards. She claimed the women guards were tougher than their male counterparts.

“In my particular situation, they were — because of… my characterization on television and what I’m known for, and you know, screaming at the kids and yelling at the moms,” she said, “everybody wants to have their chance to get a baseball bat and smack me in the face with it. That’s what it was like. I don’t think Felicity and Lori are gonna hit that same thing, ’cause that’s not the persona they have on TV. I think [Loughlin is] still going to be [America’s Sweetheart].”