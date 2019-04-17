Report: Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Are ‘Outraged’ People Are Calling Them ‘Cheaters’

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are angry that people have labeled them as “cheaters” based off their alleged involvement in the college admissions scam.

The couple has been frustrated with how public the scandal has become, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“This is putting unspeakable stress on her and her family,” a source told People. “They’re having to play this all out publicly, and they’re fair game for jokes and memes, but also outraged [by] people who are saying that they are cheaters.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Fighting To Avoid Prison)

The couple is now likely to face a trial, which is reportedly adding to the family’s fears.

“The idea of going to trial is terrifying for Lori,” a source said. “Everything comes out in trial, whether or not it’s relevant to the case. She will be under a microscope, and you only have to look at the paparazzi outside the court to know that there is widespread interest in this case. She will lose every bit of her privacy, and that’s a shame. This really is a family matter.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters admission into the University of Southern California.