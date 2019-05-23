John Cusack Hits Back After Picture Surfaces Of Him Sitting During Ballgame Military Salute

John Cusack hit back on social media after a picture surfaced that reportedly showed him sitting during a salute to the military at a Chicago Cubs game.

A picture tweeted out by CWBChicago, showed the 52-year-old actor with what was described as a sour look on his face sitting while others around him were reportedly standing during the tribute mid-way through the game, per Page Six on Thursday.

"Here's @johncusack, staying firmly seated during tonight's military salute at Wrigley Field. #ThatsCub #EverybodyIn, " the CWB Chicago account wrote.

The "Say Anything" star clearly was not pleased with the post and hit-back, stating the he did stand up, just not as fast as others.

“I stood up- just not on [cue] – like an Obedient pet,” Cusack tweeted.

And when he started getting attacked on social media as not being supportive of the troops, he wasn’t taking it lying down.

“Bulls–t -you don’t support troops more than me,” the actor replied. “I want them to come home – a—–e.”

He then turned his attack towards supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute – fast enough for some maga f–k,” Cusack wrote, before calling them “Flag sucking halfwits – maga deathkkkult freaks.”

Later, CWBChicago sent a second tweet about Cusack’s prime seats,”…I guess when you have seats this good, you may as well sit in them.”