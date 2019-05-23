John Cusack Hits Back After Picture Surfaces Of Him Sitting During Ballgame Military Salute
John Cusack hit back on social media after a picture surfaced that reportedly showed him sitting during a salute to the military at a Chicago Cubs game.
A picture tweeted out by CWBChicago, showed the 52-year-old actor with what was described as a sour look on his face sitting while others around him were reportedly standing during the tribute mid-way through the game, per Page Six on Thursday.
“Here’s @johncusack, staying firmly seated during tonight’s military salute at Wrigley Field. #ThatsCub #EverybodyIn, ” the CWB Chicago account wrote. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here’s @johncusack, staying firmly seated during tonight’s military salute at Wrigley Field. #ThatsCub #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/z34LiXnhch
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 23, 2019
The "Say Anything" star clearly was not pleased with the post and hit-back, stating the he did stand up, just not as fast as others.
"I stood up- just not on [cue] – like an Obedient pet," Cusack tweeted.
And when he started getting attacked on social media as not being supportive of the troops, he wasn’t taking it lying down.
“Bulls–t -you don’t support troops more than me,” the actor replied. “I want them to come home – a—–e.”
He then turned his attack towards supporters of President Donald Trump.
“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute – fast enough for some maga f–k,” Cusack wrote, before calling them “Flag sucking halfwits – maga deathkkkult freaks.”
Later, CWBChicago sent a second tweet about Cusack’s prime seats,”…I guess when you have seats this good, you may as well sit in them.”
…I guess when you have seats this good, you may as well sit in them.https://t.co/jh6nEMbslG
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 23, 2019