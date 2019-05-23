Schiff Calls Barr Investigation Into Origins Of Russia Probe ‘Un-American’

Your first name

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe “un-American” in a Thursday night tweet.

“While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies,” Schiff wrote. “The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American.”

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the heads of the CIA, FBI, State Department and other agencies to cooperate with Barr as he investigates the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The president also released a memo authorizing the attorney general to “declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence” regarding the investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign was surveilled unlawfully. (RELATED: Trump Says He Will Declassify Russia Probe Documents, ‘And Much More’)

A Hill/Harris-X survey conducted last week showed 62% of registered voters agreed with Barr’s decision to investigate the probe’s origins.

Meanwhile, several were quick to criticize Schiff out on Twitter:

It’s un-American to produce government documents that reflect poorly on my political allies, and are likely to show that the conspiracy nonsense on which I’ve staked my career was a complete fraud. I’m Adam Schiff, and I approve this message https://t.co/W5g8fR4ONd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 24, 2019

Democrat Adam Schiff calls transparency in federal investigations “un-American” https://t.co/00oGu0Cj62 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 24, 2019

How could the information be weaponized if the FBI and CIA did everything by the book? https://t.co/apgyOrmJZS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 24, 2019

Old enough to remember you reading off parts of the now-debunked dossier in an open congressional hearing https://t.co/apgyOrmJZS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 24, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter