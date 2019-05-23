Schiff Calls Barr Investigation Into Origins Of Russia Probe ‘Un-American’

Scott Morefield | Reporter

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe “un-American” in a Thursday night tweet.

“While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies,” Schiff wrote. “The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the heads of the CIA, FBI, State Department and other agencies to cooperate with Barr as he investigates the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The president also released a memo authorizing the attorney general to “declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence” regarding the investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign was surveilled unlawfully. (RELATED: Trump Says He Will Declassify Russia Probe Documents, ‘And Much More’)

A Hill/Harris-X survey conducted last week showed 62% of registered voters agreed with Barr’s decision to investigate the probe’s origins.

Meanwhile, several were quick to criticize Schiff out on Twitter:

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : adam schiff donald trump russia investigation william barr
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller