Poll: Majority Support DOJ Probe Into Origins Of Trump Campaign Spying

The majority of Americans support Attorney General William Barr’s plan to dig into the origins of the Russian collusion investigation and the decision to surveil people associated with President Donald Trump.

According to a new Hill/Harris-X survey conducted May 17-18, 62% of registered voters approved of Barr’s decision to have a U.S. attorney look into the early days of the investigation and determine whether or not regulations regarding the surveillance of American citizens had been properly observed.

Our new poll at The Hill: 62% of registered voters support Bill Barr’s decision to have US attorney look into FBI’s decision to surveil Trump campaign https://t.co/V8eq5TorZY — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 21, 2019

The new inquiry, which will be headed by Connecticut-based U.S. Attorney John Durham, was more popular among Republicans (74% approved) and independents (68% approved). Only Democrats saw a majority (52%) disapproving of the move.

The poll was conducted online among 1030 registered voters and had a 3.1% margin of error.

Barr said several times during his testimony before Congress that he intended to get to the bottom of the FBI’s surveillance of Trump associates — and several Republicans have said that they would like to see the evidence used by the FBI to secure the FISA warrants as well. (RELATED: Hannity: Sources Say DOJ Investigation Into Possible FISA Abuse Is ‘Devastating’)

Barr appointed Durham about a week ago to dig into the Russia probe’s origins.

