This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Is Perfect For Summer
It just isn’t the same setting up at the beach or park without streaming your favorite tunes. The JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and carries big sound. The waterproof design means you can take it anywhere worry-free, and the rechargeable battery provides five hours of playback time. Stream music wirelessly from your Bluetooth-enabled device, or use the audio cable input. You can even use the speakerphone to make crisp calls.
JBL has built a reputation for its sound quality and at under $25, picking up this speaker is a steal!
This speaker received an average rating of 4.7/5 stars from more than 400 Amazon customers, so you can bet you’ll love it too. What’s more, it’s on sale. While this retails for $39.95, select colors drop to just $24.95, and shipping is free for Prime members. That’s a 38% discount!
