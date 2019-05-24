Reporter Heads To Airport In Search Of Rep Chip Roy Before He Leaves DC

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy single-handedly blocked a disaster relief bill as the lone voice of dissent in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The Daily Caller News Foundation wanted to find out why, so our intrepid reporter raced desperately to the airport to try intercepting Roy before he made his escape for Memorial Day weekend. (RELATED: New Video Uncovered From Bernie Sanders’s USSR Honeymoon)

Join Henry Rodgers, Capitol Hill reporter for TheDCNF, on a quest through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as he goes in search of the fleeing congressman. Who knows — maybe he’ll find someone else on the way.

