New Video Uncovered From Bernie Sanders’s USSR Honeymoon

Democratic presidential candidate and avowed socialist Bernie Sanders took his wife to the Soviet Union for their honeymoon in 1988.

The Daily Caller News Foundation managed to uncover the only surviving video footage of the historical event. Join Bernie Sanders and his bride on a magical, romantic journey through the heart of the Soviet Union.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE! DC Journalist Finds Out Middle America Loves Trump)

Watch as they travel through the most iconic venues of the USSR, all while accompanied by their amazing tour guide, and enjoy the experiences of Russian communism during its heyday.

