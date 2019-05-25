Grilling Tips For Memorial Day Weekend

Are you getting the most out of your grill? With Memorial Day weekend upon us, we interviewed Heath Hall, CEO of the Kansas City BBQ Society and president of Pork Barrel BBQ, about grilling tricks, tips and how to get the most out of your BBQ.

Heath has won many national BBQ championships as well as appeared on the first season of Shark Tank, where his company, Pork Barrel BBQ, got an investment from Shark Barbara Corcoran.

We discuss the difference between gas and charcoal, and the new pellet grills that combine the two. Plus, Heath gives tips on the best spice rubs, how to properly smoke a brisket and ribs, how to make sure your meats get done without getting dried out, and when to add sauce.

If you’re grilling this weekend for family and friends, avoid embarrassing mistakes and ensure a good time also comes with great food.

Watch the interview:

