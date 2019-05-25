Honor Western Legend John Wayne On His Birthday

John Wayne was born on May 26, 1907.

John Wayne, whose real name was Marion Mitchell Morrison, was an American actor and filmmaker. Wayne, nicknamed “Duke,” was born in Iowa, but grew up in Southern California. The iconic actor is known for his roles in Western movies and led the top of the box office for three decades.

Wayne began his film career as a prop man. He landed his first big role in the film “The Big Trail” in 1930. His next important role came a decade later with his role in “Stagecoach” in 1939 and found success again in “Red River” in 1948. (RELATED: John Wayne’s 10 Greatest Quotes About Being An American)

Along with his acting and producing, Wayne was an open conservative. He spent time supporting fellow conservative actor turned politician Ronald Reagan recording radio advertisements for Reagan’s presidential run.

His most notable films include “Fort Apache,” “The Quiet Man,” “True Grit” and “The Shootist.” Wayne won his first academy award for “True Grit.”

The beloved Western icon passed away from cancer in 1979.