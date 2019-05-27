Ben Carson And Arthur Brooks Interviews

On the Memorial Day edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we go into the archives for some of the best parodies and two of our favorite interviews.

Listen to the show:

First, we talked with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson about his job and his life story.

Then we talked with Arthur Brooks, President of the American Enterprise Institute, about his new documentary “The Pursuit.”

In between the interviews, we cut in some of the more popular song montages and parodies.

