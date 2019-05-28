Meghan Markle Does Not Plan On Attending Royal Family Meeting With President Trump

Duchess Meghan Markle has reportedly decided not to attend the royal family meeting with President Donald Trump.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Wales, Prince William, and Duchess Kate Middleton will all be in attendance at the scheduled events June 3-5, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

President Trump has been invited to a dinner hosted by the queen and will also be welcomed to a private lunch with Prince Harry, a source revealed to ET. Markle, however, has no plans to attend any of the events, according to the source. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Wanted To Be A British Reality Star Before Meeting Prince Harry)

Neither Markle nor Kensington Palace have made any official announcements about the duchess’ decision to not attend. Markle has, however, made public comments criticizing President Trump in the past.

Markle called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” in an interview on “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” during the 2016 elections.

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it,” she said at the time.