Report: Meghan Markle Wanted To Be A British Reality Star Before Meeting Prince Harry

Duchess Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to be a British reality TV star before she met Prince Harry.

Markle attempted to be cast in “Made In Chelsea” because she felt unsuccessful in Hollywood, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

British TV personality Lizzie Cundy claims the Duchess wanted to try her hand at fame in England.

“She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend,” Cundy told The Daily Mail. “She set her sights on ‘Made in Chelsea’ and worked hard to get in with that crowd. She said that she could only be in [the Canadian TV show] ‘Suits’ for so long and that Hollywood was a really brutal place. She had not made a breakthrough and said she would feel at home in London.”

Cundy and Markle became friends after the Duchess hosted the 2013 Global Gift Gala in London. Cundy claims the “Suits” star was unknown at the time but had still somehow landed the hosting gig. Markle returned to Toronto to continue filming “Suits” following the event but was back in England three years later. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Gives Birth To A Baby Boy)

“She had also got to know TV presenter Natalie Pinkham and Bidders — Adam Bidwell — who was a friend of Harry’s from that trip to Vegas. She still wasn’t much more successful in Hollywood terms and was setting her sights on coming here to live if she could. She wanted it bad, and she did still want an English boyfriend,” Cunday said.

After climbing through social circles in England, Markle finally met Prince Harry.

Markle’s previous agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne claims Markle terminated her contract after three months of dating Prince Harry. Since then, the agent said she has only been in contact with Markle through her legal team.

“Meghan likes to move on,” Nelthorpe-Crowne noted.