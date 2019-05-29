Afternoon Mirror: Gay American Spectator Podcast Guest Says ‘Buttigieg Is The Gay Obama’

Quote of the Day:

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

— President Trump.

ABC General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn remarked, “You lying tang dyed egghead. #TimesUp. The wall is wobbling and the fall is coming.”

MOOD: “Ha, in the end, he fired himself, owned.” — Aswain Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

Eliana Johnson, Politico: “Mueller, in essence: We made no conclusion because DOJ policy dictated we couldn’t charge the president and it’s wrong simply to to accuse or make allegations but not to charge.”

Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour: “Robert Mueller: We are formally closing the special counsel’s office and I am resigning from the DOJ to go back to private life.”

Carmine Saba, managing editor, TFP: “Mueller just gave the finger to Nadler and his potential subpoena.”

Kurt Bardella, Washington publicist, editor, Morning Hangover: “How can Democrats not initiate #impeachment proceedings after #Mueller effectively said he couldn’t charge @realDonaldTrump with obstruction because he was prohibited by DOJ policy. He’s basically saying, he can’t do it, but Congress can.”

Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post: “Sarah Sanders statement: ‘The report was clear—there was no collusion, no conspiracy—and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction.’ Robert Mueller statement: ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’

‘You Were At My Wedding, Denise’ Speaks Her Mind

“You know the irony of all these little feminists attacking me for honoring women as mothers—I’ve accomplished more in my life than most of them put together. And I did it while still being a mom and fetching my husband beer.” — Denise McAllister, former contributor, The Federalist, attended Meghan McCain‘s wedding.

Joe Scarborough alters his Twitter bio

Terrible Joke of the Day (Cover your eyes)

“Jerry Nadler likes yelling about impeachment as much as he likes cake… j/k he likes cake more.” — Tim Young, formerly of the Washington Examiner and The Daily Caller.

Speaking of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler…

“Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.” — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld kicks ass in rating. Here.

College student innocently slips into Mar-A-Lago. (RELATED: College Kid Gets Probation For Sneaking Into Trump Resort)

The Palm Beach Post mentioned his acne: “Wearing a dark blue suit with his right arm in a sling, the wiry teen who still struggles with acne said he didn’t realize the effect his actions would have on federal agents. Until he watched an online video of the 1981 attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, he said he didn’t fully understand the dangers Secret Service agents face.” Here.

CNN biased Brian Stelter‘s shares that his 2-year-old watches Jeopardy! “‘Want to watch @Jeopardy?‘ Sunny says ‘yes!’ Proud of my two year old.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Gives Brian Stelter A Dozen Jelly Donuts)

Why is everyone down on NYT‘s Maggie Haberman? The Hill‘s Joe Concha: Here. New York Mag’s Jonathan Chait: Here. The Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove: Here. Mediaite‘s Colby Hall: Here.

Haberman’s longtime pal, NYT‘s Jonathan Martin, fiercely defends her:

“Maggie Haberman is the most indispensable journalist of the Trump era. She’s relentless, tough and thoroughly fair. And she’s a big part of why you know so much of what you do about this WH. …She also puts up w more vile bs on this website and in her in-box than you can possibly imagine.”

NYT’s Michael Shear also defended her: “The insane rants against @maggieNYT underscore how irrational the conversation can be. She has done more to expose this president’s actions than any other person, yet with exacting fairness. The left should be thanking her for toughness. The right should welcome her objectivity.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) felt the need to weigh in…“I don’t support accusing her of being personally corrupt or otherwise awful, and if I’ve contributed to that mood I am sorry. But I think there should be room for tough criticism and learning from 2016. Trump is a result of a failure of multiple systems, including journalism.”

Ana Marie Cox, a culture critic, has a different POV: “Can you be an ‘indispensable’ a White House correspondent in the Trump era? They are dispensable, they have been dispensed with. The most important news about this White House hardly ever comes out of this White House.”

And finally, a certain Mother Jones journo has something to say about all this…

“I’ve been offline most of the day so I’m late to this but I would like to get in under the wire the fact that I too believe that the people who constantly complain about the NYT generally and Maggie Haberman specifically are stupid. Thank you.” — Ben Dreyfuss.

Pardes Seleh goes to WAR with Twitchy: “I literally said the same thing abt men who never spend a day at home with their kids. It’s only a hot take bc I mentioned housewives by the way folks. Twitchy is the same cheap rag that called me ‘anti-semitic’ bc I pointed out the phrase ‘anti-semitic’ was being overused.”

Find Twitchy‘s report on Seleh, ex-writer for Mediaite, former scriptwriter for Fox News…here.

Freelancer and Twitter Mayor Yashar Ali remarked, “I love when stepparents refer to their stepchildren as “our daughter.” Of course there has to be mutual agreement on that, but really think its wonderful when they do.”

Happy birthday to our daughter, Ella. My heart is whole and my life is full with you in it. Love, Momala pic.twitter.com/LeooS8BBaF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

The American Spectator USA: Pete Buttigeig is popular because he’s gay

Listen to the Americano podcast here. It’s Brits discussing American politics.

Obviously, English accents abound. Wednesday’s convo is with conservative political commentator Chadwick Moore, who is openly gay. “He’s sort of the media’s new thing right now,” he said. “…The media is really shoving him on people. …He’s just good branding for the [Democratic Party] right now.” He called hubby Chasten Buttigeig a “goofy nerd man child who runs Twitter accounts for their dogs.”

Host Freddy Gray: “He is a clear and intelligent talker.” Gray says Buttigeig is seen as the “gay Obama.” In other words, “instead of being black, he’s gay.”