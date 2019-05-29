‘Godfather’ Actor Carmine Caridi Passes Away At 85

Carmine Caridi, best known for his role in “The Godfather: Part II,” has died.

The actor, who played Carmine Rosato, was originally hospitalized due to a fall but was diagnosed on May 23 with pneumonia, according to a report published by TMZ. Caridi passed away Wednesday.

RIP my TV Dad, Carmine Caridi. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/WhtA2q9BD5 — Lee Curreri (@leecurreri) May 29, 2019

“From Broadway to film and television, Carmine spent over six decades entertaining audiences, and nothing made him happier. His talent, wit, warmth, and charm will be missed. Carmine passed peacefully, surrounded by friends and family,” Caridi’s manager told TMZ. (RELATED: 60s Hollywood Icon Doris Day Dies At 97)

“Perhaps Carmine’s biggest regret was his involvement in a scandal that left him expelled from The Motion Picture Academy. While exonerated by police and the FBI, Carmine was always deeply saddened by what had transpired,” his manager added.

In 2004, Caridi was expelled from the Academy after allegedly circulating screeners of nominated movies. He was later cleared of doing any wrongdoing.

Caridi was otherwise known for his roles in multiple television series including “Taxi,” “Fame,” “Simon And Simon” and most notably as Detective Vince Gotelli in “NYPD Blue.”