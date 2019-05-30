‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Expected To Have $50 Million Opening Weekend, ‘Rocketman’ Could Hit $25 Million

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Rocketman” are both expected to put up big numbers at the box office in the coming days.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is aiming for a $50 to $55 million this weekend and “Rocketman” could score as much as $25 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter Thursday.

This is really a great weekend for movies, and I want to see both of these. “Rocketman” looks awesome. The story of Elton John and his rise to fame is one of the wildest journeys imaginable.

Add in the fact that Taron Egerton is in the film, and we’re lined up for some major success. That dude is one hell of an awesome actor. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

As for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” I’m always down for a great monster film. Just blow a bunch of stuff up, have awesome special effects, and people will be impressed.

The “Godzilla” from a few years ago was awesome, and my guess is this one will be just as solid. Again, it’s a really hard formula to screw up.

Either way, both films seem like they’ll be just fine. I’m not sure which one I’m more interested in seeing. I feel like I’d lean toward “Rocketman,” but you never know.

Let us know in the comments which one of these two major films you’re more excited to see. Can’t wait to see the results!