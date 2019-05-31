Celebrate Blonde Bombshell Marilyn Monroe’s Birthday

June 1 is Marilyn Monroe’s birthday. To help you honor the blonde bombshell, we put together this slideshow of all of her greatest looks.

Marilyn Monroe was an American actress, model and singer. She was born in 1926 in Los Angeles. Her given name was Norma Jean Mortenson. Monroe spent her childhood in and out of foster care.

Monroe married her teenage boyfriend Jimmy Dougherty in 1942 at age 16. Dougherty was a merchant marine and was deployed to the South Pacific shortly after marriage. By the time he returned four years later, Monroe had changed her name and was pursuing an acting career. (RELATED: Honor Western Legend John Wayne On His Birthday)

Monroe got her first big role in “Niagara,” which ended up being a successful film. She went on to star in light comedy films such as “How To Marry A Millionaire,” “Some Like It Hot” and “The Misfits.”

Monroe was found dead at her Los Angeles home at the age of 36. Her films grossed more than $200 million. Today she is still one of the most enduring sex symbols in history, known for her beauty and sly wit.

