Trump Lays The Smackdown On Mexico

On the Friday edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we discuss the insanity of the last 24 hours. We get into the differences between statements from Special Counsel Mueller and Attorney General Barr and how Mueller has walked back what he implied yesterday about the President. Then, since Democrats won’t give the President a wall, he’s building an economic one by imposing tariffs on Mexico for not stopping illegal aliens at their southern border. Also, Mayor Pete’s brother-in-law is accusing his husband of lying about his upbringing and family. And finally, we interview former CIA counter-terrorism agent and documentary filmmaker Dan Gabriel about his fascinating new documentary “Mosul” about the fight against ISIS to take back Iraq’s second largest city.

Wednesday, Robert Mueller again implied his team didn’t make a decision about charging President Trump with obstruction of justice because they were prevented from doing so by Justice Department rules. By yesterday, that tune had changed. A joint statement from his office and the Attorney General finally put that to rest, even though it hasn’t stopped Democrats from making the claim. We discuss all of it and AB Barr’s comments to CBS News that nothing prevented Mueller from saying anything he and his team wanted.

President Trump announced new tariffs of 5 percent on everything imported from Mexico to put pressure on Mexico to secure their southern border to stop the flow of illegal aliens from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. If Democrats won’t secure our southern border, maybe the President can incentivize Mexico to secure theirs. We discuss the strategy.

Liberals love victimhood. This fetish has led many liberals to exaggerate or simply lie about their lives to embellish their stories of adversity to achieve ultimate victim status. Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband is being accused by his own brother of being less than truthful about his family’s reaction to his being gay.

The fight to destroy the ISIS Caliphate may be over, but the fight against ISIS is not. Former CIA counter-terrorism analyst Dan Gabriel has produced and directed a documentary about the battle to reclaim Iraq’s second-largest city from the terror group in the new movie “Mosul.” It’s an amazing look at the brave men and women who fought off ISIS to save their city, and includes an exclusive interview with an ISIS recruiter and incredible combat footage.

