Democrats Politicize Virginia Beach Shooting To Push Gun Control, Second Amendment Supporters Push Back

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Many Democrats, including most 2020 presidential candidates, were quick to politicize the tragic mass shooting in Virginia Beach to push their gun control agenda, but Second Amendment supporters weren’t about to take any of it lying down.

News broke Friday that public utilities department engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, allegedly used a .45-caliber handgun with a sound suppressor to murder 12 of his former colleagues, but all Democrats needed was news of a mass shooting to echo their calls for gun control.

Second Amendment supporters, however, pushed back on the notion of using a senseless tragedy to take away gun rights. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

Of Democrats in Congrees, TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk wrote: “They don’t care about people. They don’t care about the victims. They only care about taking away your rights. They only care about power.”

Talk show host Neal Boortz pointed out that the shooting happened “in a GUN FREE zone.”

Just one day before the shooting, PragerU released a video stating that “nearly 99% of all mass public shootings happened in gun-free zones.”

