Authorities Name 12 Victims Of Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting

Authorities named the 12 victims in Friday’s shooting in Virginia Beach at a press conference Saturday.

A disgruntled employee is the suspected gunman who opened fire on coworkers in a municipal building Friday around 4 p.m., police said.

Eleven of the 12 victims were city employees, city manager Dave Hansen said Saturday, according to CNN. The victims are:

Laquita C. Brown, a right-of-way agent

Tara Welch Gallagher, an engineer

Mary Louise Gayle, a right-of-way agent

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, a right-of-way agent

Katherine A. Nixon, an engineer

Richard H. Nettleton, an engineer

Christopher Kelly Rapp, an engineer

Ryan Keith Cox, an account clerk

Joshua A. Hardy, an engineering technician

Michelle “Missy” Langer, an administrative assistant

Robert “Bobby” Williams, a special projects coordinator

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, a contractor

Four others were injured and taken to the hospital, reported The Virginian-Pilot. The suspected gunman, a longtime city worker identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, died when officers responded with gunfire and is counted among the 13 dead. (RELATED: 13 Killed Including Suspected Gunman In Virginia Beach Municipal Center: Police)

The suspect was a public utilities department worker who was allegedly armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a sound suppressor, Virginia Beach Police Department Chief James Cervera said, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

FBI and state police are helping Virginia Beach police investigate.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting but had not made public comment as of Saturday morning, reported TODAY.

