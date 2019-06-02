Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. Defeat Anthony Joshua In Awesome Boxing Match

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world of boxing Saturday night when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight title.

Ruiz, who looks like he was dragged out of your local bar and hasn't worked out in years, absolutely unloaded a series of punches on Joshua to end the fight in the seventh round.

As far as blowout and shocking performances go, you can put this one right up near the top of the list. Watch the unreal sequence of events below.

In case you're wondering just how big of an upset this was, the odds had Ruiz Jr. at 20-1 to win by knockout, and one poor individual lost $100,000 on a bet that would have netted $5,000 on Joshua.

It was a bad showing for people who bet the favorite to say the least.

Worst Bet Of The Night: A bettor placed a $100,000 bet at a William Hill sportsbook in Nevada for Anthony Joshua to win tonight. It would have netted $5,000 in a win. It paid nothing. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2019

I still just can’t get over this dude Andy Ruiz. He looks like your average guy you see watching a box match, and his appearance is far from what you’d expect from an elite athlete.

Yet, he showed up and showed out to smoke Joshua.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Ruiz Jr (@andy_destroyer13) on Jun 1, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

I have no idea what is in the future for Ruiz, but I think the whole world of sports could get behind him if he continues destroying his opponents.

