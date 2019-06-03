Catholic School Principal Resigns After Allegedly Getting Drunk At Strip Club During Field Trip

A Louisiana Catholic school principal was arrested Friday after reportedly becoming intoxicated and refusing to pay his bill at a strip club while on a school field trip.

Principal Michael Comeau of Holy Family School was arrested at about 2 a.m. Friday for alleged public intoxication and possession of an open container at Archibald’s Gentleman’s Club in Washington, D.C., Fox News reported Sunday.

Officers responded to a complaint from the strip club about “an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill,” according to a police report.

Police found Comeau “standing in the roadway, refusing to move.” The report said officers instructed him “multiple times to move out of the roadway, but Comeau refused.”

Multiple sources reported Comeau had a service dog with him while he was at the strip club.

He was reportedly a chaperone on a school field trip at the time of his arrest. Students were in hotel rooms under the supervision of other chaperones when the incident occurred, a Diocese of Baton Rouge spokesperson said in a statement Friday. (RELATED: Catholic School Fires Lesbian Teacher Over Same Sex Marriage)

The statement also said Comeau resigned from his position Friday morning, after serving as the school’s principal for five years. School officials said an interim principal will be appointed in his stead.

The statement read:

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed today that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. The incident occurred when the students on the trip were in their hotel rooms for the evening under the supervision of other chaperones. Mr. Comeau had been principal of Holy Family School for five years and prior to that time had served in public education in the surrounding area. Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”

Comeau also reportedly worked as a part-time reserve police officer with the Brusly Police Department, from which he also resigned via text Friday.

