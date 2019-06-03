Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, Hospitalized Due To Allergic Reaction

Reality star Kylie Jenner revealed her daughter had to be hospitalized over the weekend due to an allergic reaction.

Jenner updated her followers about Stormi’s health scare on her Instagram story Sunday, according to a report published by Page Six. She posted a photo of her one-year-old daughter sleeping and revealed she was recovering from an allergic reaction.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” she captioned the Instagram story. “Nothing else matters when these things happen.”

Jenner did not expand on the allergic reaction, so the cause is still unknown. However, she did throw some praise to all the moms who take care of their sick babies. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Finally Admits She Isn’t Entirely A Self-Made Billionaire)

“God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” Jenner added.

Stormi’s allergy scare isn’t the first the family has experienced recently. Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction in April, Page Six reported. It was revealed that Saint was possibly allergic to grass during a family trip to Palm Springs.

“We ended up in the E.R., but all is well — we figured it out,” Kris Jenner said at the time.