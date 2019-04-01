Kylie Jenner Finally Admits She Isn’t Entirely A Self-Made Billionaire

Forbes named Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire in March, but many questioned the “self-made” portion of the title.

Jenner originally defended her title to Interview magazine, saying, “There’s really no other word to use than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category I fall under.”

However, in an interview with the The New York Times published Saturday, the young billionaire seemed to take a step back.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” Jenner told New York Times reporter Amy Chozick. “If they’re just talking about finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Named Youngest Self-Made Billionaire)

Jenner’s platform includes her role on the family reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and her popular social media accounts. According to Forbes, Jenner has access to over 175 million people in total social media followers.

Forbes has published articles in the past defining their “self-made” title to help clear up any confusion. “Self-made,” to Forbes, refers to someone who built the company from the ground up without inheriting part or all of it.