Paige VanZant Will Get Another Surgery On Her Arm, Has One Fight Left On Her UFC Contract

Paige VanZant will once again undergo arm surgery.

According to ESPN Monday, the UFC superstar will have surgery on her previously fractured arm and is expected to be out for three months.

She also revealed to the sports network that she only has one fight left on her deal, and fully intends on finishing it out, despite the fact she initially considered "quitting" if she continued to have arm issues.

"But now that I've done it again, I'm at a point where it's like, 'No. I just don't give a sh*t anymore. My stupid arm is not going to stop me.' I need one more surgery, and I'm going to be fine," the flyweight star explained to ESPN.

Well, this sucks. It really seems like VanZant just can’t seem to catch a break. She’s coming off a big win against Rachael Ostovich and just can’t stay healthy.

She’s seemingly been struggling with an arm injury for well over a year at this point. Ever since she broke her arm against Jessica-Rose Clark back in 2018.

Now, VanZant is getting her arm fixed again.

With one fight left on her deal, VanZant’s future really does seem up in the air, especially if she continues to struggle with her arm.

Let’s all hope this is a highly-successful surgery so she can return to the UFC. The sport is much better off when she’s fighting than when she’s not.

Get well soon, 12 Gauge. We’re all cheering for a quick return and another victory.

