Jill Duggar Gives Marriage Advice: Refrain From Masturbation

TLC’s “19 Kids And Counting” star Jill Duggar had some advice for how to keep your marriage healthy on her blog posted Monday.

The second daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar included sex tips and advised against masturbation, according to a report published by Page Six.

She began her list of tips with sex.

“Have sex often!” she wrote.

“Let your spouse know that you’re aways available,” she continued. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

Duggar revealed couples need to be having sex at least three to four times a week, and if you’re having trouble with sex, “GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!”

The advice seems to have come from her mother who has also expressed the idea of always being available for your husband’s needs.

“In your marriage, there will be times you’re going to be very exhausted. Your hubby comes home after a hard day’s work, you get the baby to bed, and he is going to be looking forward to that time with you,” Duggar said. “… Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls.”