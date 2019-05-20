Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her “addiction to porn” during Monday’s episode of her talk show “Red Table Talk.”

The actress discussed pornography on an episode with her daughter and her mother on the Facebook Watch show, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness,” Pinkett-Smith told Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

“I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence,” she continued. (RELATED: Actress Claims She Was Taught To Masturbate At Age 9 By Her Grandma [Video])

Pinkett-Smith credited her porn addiction as her attempt to deal with the “emptiness” she felt at the time. The “Girl’s Trip” star also revealed that porn damaged her real relationships because it gave her “false expectations.”

Pinkett-Smith was not in a relationship during her addiction, but has been married to actor Will Smith for the past 22 years.

The “Bad Moms” actress and her daughter also discussed the first time she found out Willow had seen porn after finding it on her Tumblr.

“Tumblr is more of the artistic aspect of [porn,]” Willow said as she defended the content they were seeing.