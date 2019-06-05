Colin Farrell Needed More Than 50 Takes To Say One Line In ‘Minority Report’ Because He Was Hungover

Colin Farrell claims he needed more than 50 takes to say a single sentence in the movie “Minority Report.”

The hit film from 2002 starred Tom Cruise alongside Farrell, and was one of the most successful movies the latter actor has been in. However, he had a very rough day of filming after celebrating his birthday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Farrell told The Mirror the following about the scene:

It was a rough night and I didn’t get any sleep. The line was, ‘I’m sure you’ve all grasped the fundamental paradoxical pre-crime methodology’ I only know it now, still, 16 years later because it caused so much panic and anxiety. It should be on my tombstone. My sister was on the set that day and she had to leave the set after 56 takes. I was a disaster.

Fifty-six takes for a single sentence! He had to say a grand total of 10 words, and he needed more than 50 attempts to get the job done.

Imagine how upset the crew had to be as they repeatedly had to film Farrell over and over again as he attempted to say 10 words.

Now, it’s not the easiest sentence in the history of the English language, but it’s far from impossible. It shouldn’t have required 56 takes. 10 takes? 15 takes? Even 20? Maybe, but 56 is absurd.

I would lose my mind if I was on set for that. I would absolutely lose it.

Luckily, his bad incident didn’t stop “Minority Report” from becoming a gigantic hit. It made more than $350 million around the world, which is a ton of cash.

The Mirror also reported Farrell has been sober for more than a decade. All in all, I think we can all agree it probably wasn’t funny at the time, but it’s worth some chuckles now.

