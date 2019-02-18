Set Photos From ‘Top Gun 2’ Appear Online, Show F-14 Fighter Jet

Your first name

It appears that fans have their potential first look at the set of “Top Gun 2.”

BroBible appeared to find some pictures of an F-14 being used to film for the sequel of the Tom Cruise film. Check them all out below.

F-14 Tomcat aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt for Top Gun Sequel filming shifts on the deck https://t.co/EVSdE4wAS8 pic.twitter.com/lz1AVyhv6x — TAGC (@TAGC17) February 15, 2019

An F-14 Tomcat Has Returned To The Deck Of An Operational Carrier For Top Gun 2 Production https://t.co/dMeMzlrrab pic.twitter.com/0QuiRy8AdZ — The Briefing Room (@Briefing__Room) February 15, 2019

Photos Show F-14 Used In Top Gun 2 Production Snared In Carrier’s Crash Barricade https://t.co/p8bpuYaypK pic.twitter.com/8bhKyNeLzU — AutoRepairTech.co (@AutoRepairTechs) February 16, 2019

I honestly can’t wait to see the sequel. The first “Top Gun” was so damn cool. I remember watching it for the first time when I was young kid at home sick from school.

It was so awesome, and I was immediately hooked. The sequel sounds like it’s going to be just as intense. The plot reportedly revolves around drone warfare and the decline of dogfighting. I’m here for it.

The cast is also loaded. It features Cruise, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer.

If that cast doesn’t get you excited, then you just don’t understand good cinema.

As you all know, I’ll watch just about anything with Harris in it. The man is awesome on every level.

You can catch “Top Gun 2” in theaters June 26, 2020. You know that I’ll be watching.