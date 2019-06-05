FAA Allows Amazon To Test Delivery Drones

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave Amazon permission to fly drones to deliver packages Wednesday.

“Today, the FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate to Amazon Prime Air allowing the company to operate its MK27 unmanned aircraft for research and development and crew training in authorized flight areas,” the FAA said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation. Amazon Prime Air plans to use the aircraft to establish a package delivery operation in the U.S.

The certificate is for one year and can be renewed, the FAA said. (RELATED: Oracle Accuses Amazon Of Courting Former Employee Involved In A $10 Billion DOD Program)

Amazon revealed its latest drone design at a conference in Las Vegas Wednesday.

WATCH:

“Prime Air is one of many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030,” Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke wrote. “When it comes to emissions and energy efficiency, an electric drone, charged using sustainable means, traveling to drop off a package is a vast improvement over a car on the road.”

Amazon said packages will be delivered “within months,” according to Yahoo Finance.

Amazon did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

